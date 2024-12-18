Bowling Green police: Man confesses to attempted sexual assault of 3-year-old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bowling Green Police Department reports that a man is charged with first-degree attempted rape after he confessed to police that he attempted to sexually assault a 3-year-old on Dec. 17.

According to police, an investigation reveals that the parents had placed their children in a car and briefly returned to their apartment to get additional items.

Police report that when the parents returned to their car, they found "Decision Bitingingwa with his pants down, reaching into the back seat."

Further, the police say, "the father immediately removed Bitingingwa from the car and called the police."

According to police, "the 3-year-old's pants were pulled down, and the diaper had been removed."

BGPD detectives interviewed Bitingingwa, in which they say he "confessed to the incident."

Police say the Department of Community-Based Services is assisting in the investigation.