Boyd Co. woman arrested for manslaughter after 2-year-old dies of fentanyl ingestion

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested and is facing charges after a 2-year-old was found dead due to the child ingesting fentanyl.

Brittany Copodonna was indicted March 21 and taken into custody without incident March 23. She is facing charges of manslaughter in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree first offense (cocaine).

On February 14, Kentucky State Police responded to an unresponsive child on Greentree Court.

Officials say evidence collected revealed fentantyl was in the room where the child was found. The child was transported to a local hospital and shortly after the child was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.