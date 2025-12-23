Boyle County grand jury indicts man on child abuse charges, bond set at $100K

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Boyle County grand jury has indicted a man on child abuse charges, according to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that on Dec. 19, the sheriff's office presented a case to the grand jury, in which Matthew Watts was indicted for first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 and second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.

According to officials, the child was two weeks old at the time of the incident.

Watts, according to officials, was located and arrested in Harrodsburg and booked in the Boyle County Detention Center. His bond is set at $100,000.