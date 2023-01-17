Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Breathitt County man accused of killing his wife, allegedly claimed it was a suicide before confessing

Berry johnson.JPG
Kentucky River Regional Jail
Berry johnson.JPG
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:30:13-05

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Breathitt County man is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed his wife.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told LEX 18 that 62-year-old Berry Johnson called early Saturday morning saying his wife, 38-year-old Tammy Thorpe, shot and killed herself. Authorities say it was obvious it wasn't a suicide when officers arrived, but they didn't have time to interview Johnson at the scene.

On Sunday, Johnson was taken into custody and confessed. He was arrested for murder, tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident, and wanton endangerment as a small child was in the room.

Johnson is currently being held at Kentucky River Regional Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community