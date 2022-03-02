Brett Hankison Trial: Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison testified in his own defense on Wednesday about his actions during the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

Hankison said he did nothing wrong during the raid, and that Taylor “didn't need to die that night.”

He said the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers. Hankison says he returned fire hoping to eliminate the threat.

He's charged with firing stray bullets through Taylor's apartment and endangering her neighbors during the botched March 2020 narcotics raid. He faces three counts of wanton endangerment.