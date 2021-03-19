Brief car, foot chase leads to arrest of Pulaski County murder suspect

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A brief car and foot chase on Thursday led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old Pulaski County man.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Samuel Baker, showed up at his father Ronald Baker's house on Norfleet Road at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and was asked to leave shortly after by his father and the victim, Robert Claunch.

Ronald Baker told police he went into his bedroom after asking his son to leave the house. He said he heard gunshots from the kitchen after Claunch told Samuel Baker to do as he was told.

Ronald Baker then came back into the kitchen where he found Claunch with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said Samuel Baker left the scene in a car and was eventually spotted in Casey County by the Casey County Sheriff's Office.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, Samuel Baker abandoned his car and took off into the woods on foot. He was arrested after being chased about 300 yards into the woods, police said.

Samuel Baker was taken to the Casey County Detention Center and charged with murder, fleeing and evading, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $125,000.