California man arrested in Lexington for murder of missing Wisconsin man

(LEX 18) — Police have arrested a California man in Lexington and charged him with murder for a man who was missing for several months.

Kentucky State Police say on August 11, 2022, they received a call from Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office requesting help investigating a missing person from a home on Breeding Road in Metcalfe County. When troops and detectives got to the area, they learned 35-year-old Corey Nathan Hart, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, had been reported missing. KSP says they then launched an investigation into his disappearance.

On February 22, 2023, KSP says they received information that someone had located possible human remains on Betty Sparkman Road in Metcalfe County. Authorities were later able to confirm they were human remains. By using rapid DNA testing technology, troopers say the state medical examiner's office was able to quickly identify the human remains to be Hart.

Through the investigation, detectives obtained information that led to the arrest of 38-year-old Christopher Leon, of Calipatria, California. Leon was arrested on February 23 in Lexington, and he was charged with murder.

Leon is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.