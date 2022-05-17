Calloway County deputy shot, killed identified as Chief Deputy Jody Cash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WPSD) — Kentucky State Police have identified the Calloway County Deputy shot and killed at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office as Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

KSP says Chief Deputy Cash also served as a KSP Trooper from 2011 to 2018, when he retired at the rank of Sergeant.

This investigation is ongoing.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Monday afternoon law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The office confirms a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy and suspect were shot and have both died.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is now investigating the incident.

Governor Andy Beshear asks for prayers for the family of the Calloway County Deputy.

Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers. This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 16, 2022

WPSD says Marshall County Medical Response team, Murray-Calloway County Medical Services, Kentucky State Police, and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies all responded to the scene.