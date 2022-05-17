Watch
Calloway County deputy shot, killed identified as Chief Deputy Jody Cash

Jody Cash.jpg
CommissionerKY/Facebook
Jody Cash.jpg
Posted at 4:10 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 16:19:14-04

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WPSD) — Kentucky State Police have identified the Calloway County Deputy shot and killed at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office as Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

KSP says Chief Deputy Cash also served as a KSP Trooper from 2011 to 2018, when he retired at the rank of Sergeant.

This investigation is ongoing.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Monday afternoon law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The office confirms a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy and suspect were shot and have both died.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is now investigating the incident.

Governor Andy Beshear asks for prayers for the family of the Calloway County Deputy.

WPSD says Marshall County Medical Response team, Murray-Calloway County Medical Services, Kentucky State Police, and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies all responded to the scene.

