Campbell County property valuation administrator indicted on child exploitation charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Campbell County grand jury indicted the county's Property Valuation Administrator on two felony charges related to attempts to solicit a minor, Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Thursday.

AG Coleman detailed that 52-year-old Daniel Braun faces two counts of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor by Electronic Means, both Class C felonies.

According to the indictment, Braun allegdly contacted someone he believed to be under the age of 18 on at least two occasions in March. A detective with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office posed as a minor in the conversations that led to Braun's arrest.

The Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Ramsey Dallam presented the case before the Campbell County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

