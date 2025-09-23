Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Campbellsville man accused of stabbing his father, police report

Taylor County Detention Center
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Campbellsville Police Department says they responded to reports of a stabbing on Clem Haskins Boulevard on Monday morning.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found an elderly man with a stab wound.

Following an investigation, police say they located and arrested the victim's son, 37-year-old Terrance Miller.

He is booked in the Taylor County Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault- domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening.

