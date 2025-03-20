Campbellsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman 'multiple' times

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Campbellsville man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman "multiple" times, according to the Campbellsville Police Department.

Police say they responded to Duval Street on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. and found a woman with "multiple stab wounds."

After further investigation, police say that 59-year-old Tracy Cape was arrested and charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence), fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.