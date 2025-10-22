Carlisle man charges after allegedly strangling, assaulting wife

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Carlisle man is now facing charges after allegedly strangling and assaulting his wife.

According to Millersburg Police, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Main Street around 10 p.m. on October 17 for a domestic violence complaint.

When they arrived, the victim told police that her husband, later identified as Jeffery Skaggs, became irate after a verbal altercation.

Skaggs then allegedly "utilized his hands to grab the victim around her throat and applied pressure in an attempt to strangle her," causing her to lose her ability to breathe.

After eventually releasing her, police report that Skaggs continued to assault her. The victim "eventually stole her cellphone and fled the apartment."

Skaggs is charged with first degree strangulation (domestic violence related); fourth degree assault, minor injury (domestic violence related), and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.