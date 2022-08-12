Carter County man arrested for rape, sexual crimes against a minor and animals

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested Jeremiah James on sexual assault charges Thursday.

Earlier in the day, on August 11, a girl reported to the KSP post in Ashland she was given alcohol before being sexually abused, raped, and sodomized by James in July of this year. The girl also claimed she witnessed James commit a sex crime with an animal, KSP reported.

Detectives found James on Thursday and found evidence to support the victim's statements.

KSP arrested James and charged him with rape 1st degree, sodomy 1st degree, sexual abuse 1st degree, unlawful transaction with a minor, and sexual crimes against animals.

The 19-year-old is now at the Carter County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation.

