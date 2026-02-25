Casey County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges after KSP undercover investigation

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested a Casey County man on multiple child sexual exploitation charges after an undercover investigation uncovered evidence he was distributing sexually explicit images of minors online.

Officials reported that 34-year-old Thomas Hagen Woods, of Liberty, was located, interviewed and arrested Feb. 24, 2026, by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began after authorities reportedly discovered Woods distributing sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a Liberty home on Feb. 24, where equipment used to facilitate the crimes was seized and transported to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Woods faces the following charges: