Charges filed against Casey County student after video posted on social media

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police filed charges after a video was posted to social media of a Casey County Middle School student assaulting another.

The video shows a white student holding a Black student in a chokehold, a racial slur can be heard as this happens. Three other students watch as the Black student passes out.

According to Casey County Schools Superintendent Barry D. Lee, the incident happened last Friday, April 22.

Lee says the school administration took immediate action with the support of a Liberty Police Department deputy who serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO).

"The school administrators and the SRO have been in communication with the parents throughout the investigation. No further information can be released due to all parties involved are juveniles, and the investigation is still ongoing."

Lee added, “The behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. The school administrators and the SRO took immediate action but we must continue to be proactive in helping our students to understand that this is not acceptable behavior in our schools or in our communities.”

Liberty Police also confirms that the video is under investigation.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

