Charlotte Hornets, former Louisville player Montrezl Harrell faces charges of trafficking marijuana

(LEX 18) — Charlotte Hornetscenter and former University of Louisville basketball player Montrezl Harrell faces charges of trafficking marijuana.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on May 12 after Richmond Police pulled him over for "following too closely, at or within a car length of the car/truck in front" of him.

According to court documents, once stopped the officer smelled marijuana, and Harrell admitted to having weed in his possession. Once police searched the vehicle, they found three pounds of marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 13 in Richmond.

