Chicago man arrested after major drug bust at Fayette County home, officials report

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation by authorities lead to the arrest of a Chicago man on April 24 after police found a variety of drugs at a home in Fayette County.

According to officials, the AHIDTA Madison County Drug Task Force, along with the AHIDTA Central Kentucky Interdiction Team, executed a search warrant at a home following a month's long drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities reportedly seized the following at a home in Fayette County:

  • 2.5 pounds of fentanyl;
  • 1.3 pounds of cocaine;
  • 9.7 pounds of methamphetamine;
  • 20.6 pounds of marijuana;
  • 9 dosage units of suspected ecstasy;
  • 5 handguns (1 confirmed stolen); and
  • Around $9,000 in cash.

As a result, officials reported that 47-year-old Kevin D. Sanders was arrested and charged with a number of drug trafficking offenses, along with five counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

