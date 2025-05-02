Chicago man arrested after major drug bust at Fayette County home, officials report

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation by authorities lead to the arrest of a Chicago man on April 24 after police found a variety of drugs at a home in Fayette County.
According to officials, the AHIDTA Madison County Drug Task Force, along with the AHIDTA Central Kentucky Interdiction Team, executed a search warrant at a home following a month's long drug trafficking investigation.
Authorities reportedly seized the following at a home in Fayette County:
- 2.5 pounds of fentanyl;
- 1.3 pounds of cocaine;
- 9.7 pounds of methamphetamine;
- 20.6 pounds of marijuana;
- 9 dosage units of suspected ecstasy;
- 5 handguns (1 confirmed stolen); and
- Around $9,000 in cash.
As a result, officials reported that 47-year-old Kevin D. Sanders was arrested and charged with a number of drug trafficking offenses, along with five counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.