Christian County woman charged with online child sexual exploitation after undercover investigation

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 33-year-old Stephanie Vickers is facing multiple counts of child sexual exploitation following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Kentucky State Police report.

According to KSP, the investigation began after Vickers was found to have been sharing images online of child sexual exploitation.

The investigation resulted in an interview at a Hopkinsville residence on Oct. 3. Equipment used in the crime was also seized and taken for examination.

Vickers is currently facing four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 12; four counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 12; and four counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

Vickers is housed in the Christian County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.