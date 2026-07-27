Citation: 2 children found unconscious after ingesting hemp gummies, Lexington woman arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington woman has been arrested after two children were found unconscious after ingesting over 20 hemp-infused gummies, according to an arrest citation.

The citation details that around noon on Sunday, Lexington police and fire were dispatched to a home on Simba Way for reports of "an overdose for multiple juveniles."

According to the citation, the children were taken to UK Chandler Hospital for treatment.

As a result, the citation states that a Special Victims Detective responded to the hospital and interviewed the mother of the children, identified as 30-year-old Courtney Johnson.

According to the citation, Johnson told the detective that "she opened a new container of 25 hemp-infused gummies and took one before going to sleep" and "likely left it on her bathroom sink where the two juveniles were later able to obtain it."

The citation goes on to state that a family member discovered the two children unconscious and found the empty container on the bedroom floor around 7:30 a.m., but an ambulance wasn't called until after 12:15 p.m., at which point the children had "still not regained conciousness."

Johnson was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.