Citation: 20-year-old charged after hospital staff witness toddler being dragged

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County man is charged with child abuse after staff at a Richmond hospital witnessed him dragging a 1-year-old by their arm, according to an arrest citation.

The citation details that on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department was called to a local hospital for complaints of abuse and neglect.

According to the citation, when the officer arrived at the hospital, multiple staff members were interviewed and stated they were concerned about the safety of a 1-year-old after seeing the child being dragged out of a room.

The citation states that surveillance footage was given to the officer, which showed multiple instances in which the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Steven Davis, "aggressively dragging the child by the arm around the room."

According to the citation, the footage also showed Davis "aggressively slam the child down on a chair and shove a blanket down his mouth."

As a result of the investigation, the citation states that Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Davis is booked in the Madison County Detention Center.