Citation: 3 people arrested in connection to shooting in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in the overnight hours of Aug. 12 in Pulaski County, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that police received a call about a person who had been shot on Highway 192. According to the citation, one of the victims told officers that he was traveling down Highway 192 in the area of 192 Market and the Dollar General when "a dark-colored hatchback fired multiple shots into the vehicle they were driving." The victim went on to state that another occupant in the vehicle was "struck in the right rear shoulder area."

The arrest citation states that the victim told police that he fled from the vehicle and drove down a street toward his residence.

The victim, who was shot, was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by EMS and then transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

According to the citation, officers found "multiple defects in the rear, driver side, and front window of the victim's vehicle." The citation states that the suspect's vehicle was in the same area where it had been wrecked and abandoned.

Police say both vehicles were towed to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office impound.

After further investigation, police report that Asa Simpson, Christian Helton, and Bralyn Greer were arrested in connection to the shooting and located in the area of Highway 192.

According to the citation, Simpson and Helton are both facing an attempted murder charge, while Greer is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder.

The citation notes that Simpson and Helton were unarmed while Greer was found with a firearm.

All three are lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.