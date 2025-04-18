Citation: 3 Richmond daycare workers arrested, facing several child abuse charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Richmond daycare employees have been arrested and are facing several child abuse charges, according to arrest citations.

The citations list that Theodrick Hersey, Brooklyn Houk, and Jessica Houk are each charged with five counts of first-degree criminal abuse- child 12 or under, one count of knowingly obstructing investigation/report of child abuse/neglect, and three counts of failure to report child depend neglect/abuse.

According to the citations, the charges stem from an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into "child abuse and neglect at A Step Ahead Daycare and The Kid's Club Childcare Center."

The citations state that the investigation began on March 27, 2025 into "four criminal abuse cases involving physical assault of children and one criminal abuse of a child."

According to the citations, the employee accused of the abuse was "written up for hitting children in March of 2023," and Theodrick, Brooklyn, and Jessica reportedly "knew of the conduct of the employee" but "allowed her to remain employed thereby intentionally causing five additional children to be abused by that worker."

Further, police note, according to the citations, that the three "knew of child abuse and neglect in their daycare centers."

The citations state that multiple employees report that the three were "part of a plan to cover up the truth of a child getting out of the building, which resulted in one employee giving false statements to state investigators but later retracting and telling the truth."

In the citations for Brooklyn and Jessica, police note that there were reportedly "text messages" in which they "can be seen telling employees to lie to state investigators about a child getting out of their daycare center, undetected, and almost accessing a major roadway."

Theodrick, Brooklyn, and Jessica were "arrested during the execution of a search warrant at their residence," according to the citations.

They are booked in the Madison County Detention Center.

The arrests come after LEX 18 previously reported that daycare worker, 25-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, was arrested and "admitted to often losing her temper while working at A Step Ahead Daycare," a citation read.