Citation: 36-year-old arrested, charged with rape of a teenager in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a 36-year-old man is accused of raping a teenager on Oct. 9 in Franklin County.

According to the citation, Thomas Carter was arrested after he allegedly brought a minor "vodka and marijuana and caused the victim to become intoxicated."

The citation details that Carter allegedly "took the minor to his tent in the woods near Jett Boulevard," where he sexually assaulted the victim.

According to the citation, Carter is also accused of punching the minor, causing injury.

Carter, according to the citation, is charged with the following:



First-degree rape;

Second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor;

First-degree unlawful transaction with a minor- illegal sex act under 18;

Fourth-degree assault- minor injury;

Failure to comply with sex offender registration;

Distributing obscene material to minors;

Third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

He is booked in the Franklin County Detention Center.