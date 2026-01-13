Citation: 4 charged in Madison County for child abuse after police find home covered in feces, trash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people in Madison County were arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 after police responded to a home that was covered in feces and trash, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that on Saturday morning, the Richmond Police Department received a complaint of possible child abuse at a home on Big Hill Avenue.

When arriving on the scene, the citation details that officers observed "large amounts of trash, fly strips that were full of flies, feces on the lower part of the walls, feces stuck to the hallway floor, and food items that had been left out and had amassed large amount of flies."

The citation states that property maintenance supervisors informed officers that five adults and one child lived in the home.

According to the citation, Wendy Combs, Keion Young, Tasha Carnes, and Jalen Carnes were detained and transported to the Richmond Police Department for questioning.

As a result, all four were arrested and booked in the Madison County Detention Center. In addition, Combs, Young, and Tasha were also charged with first-degree criminal mischief- restitution/ repair, according to the citation.