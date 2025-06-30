Citation: Alabama man arrested after driving to KY to meet decoy minors at park

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that an Alabama man drove to Kentucky on June 28 to meet two decoy minors at a park.

According to the citation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department was contacted by a man acting as a decoy who had been messaging the suspect, identified by police as Nathan Miles.

The citation states that the deputy "reviewed the messages" Miles had sent the decoy before he arrived. According to the citation, "Miles had indicated his intent on Facebook Messages to procure the two individual decoys in Crab Orchard for a sex act."

According to the citation, Miles had been in contact with the decoy for around one month. The citation details that on June 28, Miles drove from his home in Alabama to a park near Cedar Street in Crab Orchard to meet the two decoys.

The citation notes that deputies were at the meet-up location and Miles "requested to speak to an attorney."

Miles is lodged in the Casey County Jail and charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means (enhancement).