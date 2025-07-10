Citation: Former KY police chief facing assault, harassment charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that the former police chief for Bardstown and Shepherdsville, Rick McCubbin, is facing assault and harassment charges.

According to court records, on June 6, McCubbin was reportedly "involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical."

Records state that McCubbin and the first victim "began to argue about a pet gate," and as a result, he allegedly grabbed the victim "by the arms using both hands," pushed them, pinning them against a wall.

According to records, a second victim attempted to intervene, and McCubbin allegedly grabbed them, throwing them off of him and onto a bed.

Records state that McCubbin fled from the scene, and one of the victims called police.

According to records, a police report was filed, and photos were taken of the injuries on the first victim, who sustained bruising on their right arm.