Citation: Former teacher's aide in Berea accused of having relationship with a student

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a former teacher's aide in Berea is accused of having a relationship with a student.

According to the citation, on June 6, the school resource officer was made aware of the reported relationship by a school official.

The citation notes that the report came after the minor's parent "discovered text messages, Snapchats, and phone calls between the two."

According to the citation, the case investigation was passed along to the Berea Police Department, in which "a forensic interview was conducted with the victim on July 1."

In the interview, the citation stated that the victim was told by the woman, identified as 34-year-old Samantha Walker, not to tell anyone about the relationship due to the age difference.

According to the citation, in the interview, the victim told police that the relationship turned physical and that sexual acts had occurred several times. The parent of the victim, according to the citation, gave police photo evidence of the relationship.

The citation states that on July 3, BPD went to the home of Walker, where she was taken into custody for questioning. In the interview, the citation details that Walker admitted to several sexual acts with the victim.

According to the citation, Walker was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The citation lists the following charges for Walker:

