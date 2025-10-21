Citation: Garrard County man arrested and charged with sexual abuse, rape of minor

(LEX 18) — A Garrard County man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and rape of a minor, according to a warrant of arrest.

According to the warrant, an investigation by the Lancaster Police Department on May 22, 2025, was conducted into the reported sexual abuse of a child.

As a result, Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant on October 19, 2025, and Christopher Brooks was taken into custody, according to the warrant.

The warrant details that the abuse occurred from Sept. 2020 through Dec. 2024, beginning when the victim was 11 and Brooks was 36.

According to the warrant, Brooks is charged with the following:



first-degree rape;

first-degree sodomy;

first-degree sexual abuse;

first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age;

unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years of age;

distribution of obscene matter to minors.

He is booked in the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.