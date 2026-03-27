Citation: KY man arrested for DUI after police find him riding horse with liquor bag tied to saddle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Bowling Green man was arrested and charged with DUI while riding a horse.

According to the citation, on Thursday evening, an officer with the Bowling Green Police Department was traveling on Glen Lily Road when he saw a man "slumped over on a horse in the opposite direction."

The citation states that the officer turned around to check on the man and, upon approaching him, "detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

According to the citation, during the interaction, the officer asked if the man was okay, to which he said he had "just left the liquor store and was going home." The officer detailed observing "a liquor bag tied to the saddle of the horse."

The citation states that the man, identified as 48-year-old Jorje Luis Hernandes Ramires, got off the horse and consented to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests as directed by the officer.

As a result, Ramires was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail, according to the citation. He is charged with operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.