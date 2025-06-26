Citation: Lexington man arrested on rape, sodomy charges involving minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Lexington man was arrested on June 26 on rape and sodomy charges involving a minor.

According to the citation, 30-year-old Kenric Mitchell was detained as a suspect in a robbery that happened overnight Thursday near South Limestone.

A second officer, according to the citation, then arrested Mitchell on "probable cause" for subjecting "a victim under 12 to sexual contact by forcible compulsion."

The citation details several incidents in which the victim told police that Mitchell sexually assaulted them and that the "abuse had been going on since they were 10 years old."

Police noted in the citation that "the victim had visible injuries."

Mitchell is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with the following:

