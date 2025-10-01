Citation: Lexington man charged with rape, sexual abuse of 10-year-old

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that on Aug. 3, 2025, 30-year-old Abimael Morales reportedly sexually assaulted the juvenile at his apartment.

According to the citation, Morales was located and arrested on a traffic stop on Sept. 30.

Morales, according to the citation, is charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, and distribution of obscene matter.

He is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

