Citation: Lexington man facing 20 counts of child sex abuse related charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation filed by the Office of the Attorney General reveals that a Lexington man is facing 20 counts of child sex abuse related charges following an investigation.

According to the citation, the Kentucky AG's Office executed a residential search warrant involving internet crimes against children.

The citation states that at the home of 39-year-old James Beauvais, officials discovered a folder that "contained over 20 images and videos of child sex abuse material."

Beauvais has been charged with possession matter portraying sexual performance by minor under 12 and is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.