Citation: Lexington man facing several charges following stolen vehicle investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Lexington man faces several charges following a stolen vehicle investigation on Sunday.

According to the citation, police attempted a traffic stop on the reported stolen vehicle in which the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Brian Hendren, was driving.

The citation states that Hendren fled from officers and "was observed going the wrong way down a one-way street and eventually crashed into another motorist." As a result, the citation notes that three vehicles were damaged, with the initial vehicle sustaining severe damage to the driver's side.

According to the citation, the driver of the vehicle was taken by EMS to the hospital with "unknown but potentially serious physical injuries."

Following the crash, Hendren then exited the vehicle and led police on a foot pursuit, according to the citation.

The citation notes that Hendren was placed in custody near a home on E 7th Street and Pemberton Street, and after a search of his vehicle, a glass pipe was found.

According to the citation, he stated to police that "he had smoked some type of intoxicant but did not know what it was." Police also noted in the citation that he had the smell of alcohol coming from his breath.

Hendren is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with the following:

