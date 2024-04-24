Citation: Lexington mother charged with attempted murder of 7-month-old

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.

A Lexington mother is charged with attempted murder of her 7-month-old child, according to an arrest citation.

The arrest citation states that 20-year-old Aaliyah Walters stated that she "placed a pillow over her child to impede its airways." It goes on to say that she stated when the child began to cry, she attempted to "snap the child's neck by turning the head quickly and pulling on the child's arm."

According to the arrest citation, Walters told police that she was "intentionally trying to kill the child."

Walters is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and is also charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.