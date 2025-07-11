Citation: Lincoln County man charged with rape after being found with 15-year-old

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lincoln County man is charged with rape after he was allegedly found with a 15-year-old, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that on July 6, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Crab Orchard after a woman reported that a man was in an outbuilding with her 15-year-old daughter.

According to the citation, the mother told police that when she got home, she discovered that a man was hiding behind a mattress in the outbuilding with his pants down, from which her daughter had walked out.

The citation states that the mother told the man, identified later by police as 33-year-old Gerald Burchfield, that "he was not leaving that she was calling the police." As a result, the citation notes that Burchfield left the scene on a moped.

According to the citation, Burchfield was located by police on Highway 150 East, and a traffic stop was conducted for investigation purposes.

According to the citation, Burchfield told police that he and the girl had been talking on Messenger "for a while and had discussed sexual activity." Burchfield, according to the citation, "denied that anything had happened" with the girl.

The citation states that Burchfield was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, and his phone was taken in as evidence.

He is charged with third-degree rape, no operator's moped license, and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.