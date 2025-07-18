Citation: Man arrested after attempting to meet 14-year-old, fleeing from police

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a man was arrested on Thursday night in Mount Vernon after allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl at McDonald's, then fleeing from police.

According to the citation, the Mount Vernon Police Department was contacted regarding the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Masters, who reportedly wanted to meet up with the teen, "give her meth and have sex with him."

The citation states that the officer went to McDonald's and observed Masters pull in twice, then, when leaving the second time, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

According to the citation, Masters "took off" traveling north on US-25 near Renfro Valley. Several other officers, as noted in the citation, joined in the pursuit.

The citation states that Masters was eventually blocked in and stopped, and after several attempts, the officer was able to remove Masters from the vehicle.

According to the citation, an open bottle of vodka and lubricant. The citation notes that Masters had also removed the SIM card from his phone.

The citation lists the following charges for Masters:



procurring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means;

promoting a minor in a sex performance;

unlawful transaction with a minor;

prescription controlled substance not in proper container;

third-degree possession of a controlled substance;

resisting arrest;

operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol;

first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Masters is booked in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.