Citation: Man arrested twice after riding a mule while allegedly drunk in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested twice after he allegedly rode a mule while he was drunk on two separate occasions in Murray, according to arrest citations.

The citation stated that the first incident happened on Dec. 7 at around 9:10 p.m., when police responded to Tap 216 for an "unwanted subject."

When arriving on the scene, police identified the subject as Jonathan Mason, who was "holding the lead of his mule outside the business and was unsteady on his feet," the citation read.

Officers attempted to place Mason under arrest, but he was "resisting arrest and not complying," according to the citation. After eventually complying with officers, Mason was taken to Murray Calloway County Hospital and then to Calloway County Detention Center.

According to the citation, officers spoke with the business owner, who said that "Mason was drinking on his mule, yelling inside the bar, and whipping his bullwhip at subjects" and was asked to "leave five times and refused."

The citation noted that police interviewed witnesses who said Mason was seen "mistreating the mule and whipping it an unnecessary amount as well as it looking malnourished."

He was charged with six counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, six counts of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest.

In addition, on Dec. 9, just before 1:00 p.m., a second citation states that officers were called to South Fourth Street about a man who was "possibly intoxicated and riding a mule down the road."

When arriving in the area, police said that the man, identified as Mason, was located, "refused to get off the mule several times," and fled, according to a citation.

It stated that after fleeing down several streets, Mason eventually "approached a black truck pulling a horse trailer, where he was removed from the mule."

He was booked in CCDC and charged with third-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree cruelty to animals, the citation listed.