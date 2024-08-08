Citation: Man charged with attempted murder in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — A man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to kill a woman in Madison County, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant read that on July 22, the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond for a domestic incident that had happened at a residence in Berea.

According to the warrant, when officers made contact with the victim, she stated that she and 35-year-old Richard Clark had gotten into an argument over the phone.

The victim told police that when she got home, she began "packing her clothes so that she could leave," and while doing so, "a car arrived with Clark in it and a verbal altercation began."

The warrant said that during the altercation, Clark began threatening the victim and "chambered a round inside of a handgun."

The victim told police that she got to her vehicle, and Clark allegedly stated "he would put a bullet in the engine block." It goes on to state that Clark "dragged the victim from the vehicle and pinned her to the ground with his hands on her throat, in which she blacked out."

During the physical altercation, the victim told police that Clark stopped when an individual pulled into the driveway, in which she said she was able to escape him.

According to the warrant, the victim was admitted to the hospital, and the hospital staff noted that she had "multiple bruises, a partial lung collapse, face and neck contusions, and possible rib fractures."

Clark was served a warrant and arrested on August 6.

He is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with the following:



first-degree strangulation

first-degree wanton endangerment

attempted murder- domestic violence

His arraignment is set for August 9.