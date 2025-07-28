Citation: Mt. Sterling man arrested after attempting to meet decoy teen in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling man was arrested after he allegedly drove to Mount Vernon in an attempt to meet a decoy 14-year-old girl, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that the Mount Vernon Police Department was made aware that a man, identified in the citation as 29-year-old Joseph Burbaugh, had been talking to the decoy and allegedly sent explicit messages.

According to the citation, Burbaugh allegedly arranged a meeting with the decoy on High Street in Mount Vernon.

Once at the location, the citation states that police began to approach Burbaugh, at which point "he jumped back into his SUV and attempted to leave," but police conducted a traffic stop.

According to the citation, police noted that Burbaugh "tensed up and attempted to pull away from officers" when stepping out of his vehicle and, as a result, was handcuffed.

The citation states that after searching the vehicle, police found "multiple pipes and other paraphernalia."

Burbaugh, according to the citation, "admitted to having the conversations" with the decoy.

He is booked in the Rockcastle County Detention Center and charged with the following:

