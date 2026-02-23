Citation: Paris man charged with child sex crimes after Kentucky State Police undercover investigation

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Paris man is facing multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor following an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch, according to an arrest citation.

The citation reveals that 56-year-old Gary Baker was arrested after KSP discovered he was using electronic devices to produce sexual content involving a child.

As a result, the citation states that electronic devices were seized from his home and taken to a lab for a forensic examination.

According to the citation, Baker is charged with first-degree sodomy, 10 counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, and 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

He is booked in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.