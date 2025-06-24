Citation: Police locate vehicle in Madison Co. involved in Lexington shots fired incident

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police and Lexington police arrested a woman in Madison County on Monday in connection with a shots fired call in Lexington, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that KSP Air 1 was assisting Lexington police in locating a vehicle reportedly involved in a shots fired complaint.

When following the vehicle, the citation states that KSP Air 1 was unsure if "the shooter or possible victim" was in it, but noted that it was occupied by two people.

According to the citation, the vehicle was eventually stopped by KSP and Lexington police on Lexington Road in Madison County, where the two people in the vehicle were detained.

The citation details that one of the individuals was a male juvenile, while the other was identified by police as 21-year-old Jayme Holman-Owens.

According to the citation, video of the incident revealed the male juvenile holding "a pink backpack" while "running away from another male who was shooting a firearm at him."

Police searched the vehicle, according to the citation, in which the backpack was located along with "paraphernalia in the center cup holder." After searching the backpack, the citation states that police discovered "a scale and multiple items of marijuana and psilocybin."

According to the citation, Holman-Owens told police that her boyfriend, who was reportedly another juvenile in the vehicle, told her to leave the scene after hearing shots.

Holman-Owens is booked in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.