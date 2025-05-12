Citation: Pulaski County man arrested after he allegedly 'bit a cat's ear off'

*Content warning: The following article contains disturbing details of animal violence.

A Pulaski County man was arrested and is facing animal torture charges after he allegedly "bit a cat's ear off," according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that officers responded to a residence on Skyview Drive for a "reported domestic dispute in progress." While en route, the officer notes being made aware that "the caller's boyfriend was intoxicated and had bit the caller's cat's ears off."

According to the citation, when the officer arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified by police as Zachary Rollins, was "laying in bed attempting to hide under blankets on the bed."

The officer, according to an arrest citation, then asked Rollins to step outside and speak with him, but Rollins reportedly refused. As a result, the officer says he detained Rollins and took him outside.

The citation notes that the caller then showed the officer pictures of the injured cat as well as "Facebook messages from Rollins to his mother stating he had bit a cat's ear off because it had bit him first."

According to the citation, the officer then spoke to Rollins, who admitted to sending messages to a family member and stated that "he had not bit the cat, but he had tossed it when it bit him."

Rollins was arrested and charged with torture of a dog or cat.

Another citation reveals that Rollins was charged with torture of a dog or cat on April 1, but did not provide details in the case.