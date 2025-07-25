Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Citation: Richmond man accused of sexually abusing child for nearly 3 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly 3 years, according to an arrest citation.

The citation revealed that on July 7, a KSP trooper responded to reports of a sexual abuse complaint.

According to the citation, an interview was conducted at the Children's Advocacy Center, where the 12-year-old told officials about the sexual abuse, which had reportedly been going on since Aug. 2022.

The citation detailed that Casey Earl was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

Earl is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

