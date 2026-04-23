Citation: Richmond man facing child abuse charges following investigation

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Richmond man was arrested and is facing child abuse charges following an investigation by the Department for Community Based Services.

According to the citation, a social worker responded to a home on Robinson Terrace for a complaint of a child with a broken collarbone.

The citation states that during the investigation, the social worker observed the child's "arm in a sling," and noted that another child in the home had bruises on their arm, back, and eyes, as well as cuts.

As a result of the investigation, DCBS requested the Richmond Police Department to respond, which, according to the citation, also witnessed the injuries to the children.

The citation states that after speaking with the children, officers interviewed 27-year-old Sean Elwood, who was then arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

According to the citation, Elwood is charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, second-degree assault (domestic violence), and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury.