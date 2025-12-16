Citation: Richmond man, woman charged with child abuse

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man and woman in Richmond were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, according to two arrest citations.

The citations state that on Dec. 14, officers responded to a home on North Third Street in reference to a child who showed up "at a neighbor's home claiming to be abused by her mother and father."

According to the citations, officers made contact with the child's mother, Sarah Callahan, and the mother's boyfriend, Levi Johnson, for questioning.

During the investigation, the citations state that the child was taken to the hospital due to "the paramedic observing numerous signs of abuse."

The citations detail that the child had "bruising in various stages of healing on her legs and back and darkness around her nose."

According to the citations, Johnson "admitted to using marijuana in the home." During the interview, the citation states that officers were notified that the child had "tested positive for Methamphetamine in her system" while at the hospital.

While searching the home, the citations read that officers observed "feces on walls and floors throughout the home, rotten food on stacked up dishes," along with the odor of marijuana and urine on the child's bed.

As a result, the citations state that Callahan and Johnson were arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.