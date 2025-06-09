Citation: Rockcastle County man arrested after shooting dog during argument with woman

WARNING: The following article contains details of animal cruelty. Viewer discretion is advised.

An arrest citation reveals that a Rockcastle County man was arrested on May 28 after he reportedly shot a dog during an argument with a woman at a home on Lake Linville Road.

According to the citation, 36-year-old Wesley Miller and the woman were in "a verbal argument" when she told officers that "her dog became protective over her and was attempting to protect her." As a result, the citation details that Miller "got a 12-gauge shotgun and shot the dog in the right front, causing a large hole."

The citation states that Miller told officers that "the dog snapped at him a few times and he got a shotgun to protect himself." Further, the citation notes that Miller claimed that "the dog snapped at him and he poked it with the barrel of the gun to try and settle the dog down."

According to the citation, Miller told officers that the dog then "snapped at him again," and that's when he shot it.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, who, according to the citation, was unable to save it.

Miller is booked in the Rockcastle County Detention Center and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.