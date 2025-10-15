Citation: Whitley County woman breaks deputy's nose with his own baton during arrest

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Whitley County woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly biting two sheriff's deputies and breaking one deputy's nose with his own baton during an arrest Monday night.

According to an arrest citation, 37-year-old Amy Mabes was arrested after a deputy responded to a disturbance call on U.S. Highway 25 in Williamsburg, where someone was allegedly breaking windows at a home.

The citation states that the deputy found Mabes in the backyard with a large metal tool in her hand. When ordered to drop the tool, Mabes initially refused and attempted to escape as the deputy tried to detain her.

According to the citation, a foot chase began when Mabes ran across U.S. Highway 25 into a heavily wooded area. The deputy tried to use his Taser, but it was not effective. After taking Mabes to the ground and putting her in handcuffs, the citation states that she continued to resist arrest as they made their way out of the woods.

Mabes, according to the citation, slipped one handcuff and attempted to escape by striking and kicking the deputy. During the physical confrontation, the deputy used his baton to get Mabes to stop resisting, but he dropped the baton during the struggle.

Mabes picked it up and struck the deputy in the face with it, breaking his nose and causing a laceration above his left eye that required stitches, according to the citation.

The citation states that a second deputy arrived on scene to assist, but Mabes bit both deputies during the arrest.

Both deputies received medical treatment at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Mabes was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center on charges of criminal mischief first-degree, disorderly conduct second-degree, fleeing or evading police first-degree on foot, resisting arrest, assault third-degree on a police officer, and assault first-degree on a police officer.