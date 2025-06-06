Citation: Wolfe County man arrested on rape, child abuse charges

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest warrant reveals that a Wolfe County man was arrested on rape and child abuse charges on June 2.

According to the warrant, Jonathan King is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, two counts of first-degree strangulation, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

The warrant states the mother of the child contacted social services and "admitted to hitting the child in the head, back, and the mouth as well as choking her" along with her boyfriend, King.

The warrant details that the mother admitted that she and King sexually assaulted the child on "multiple occasions." Further, the mother stated that King reportedly "threatened to beat them all in the head with a baseball bat and throw them in a pond if they said anything."

According to the warrant, the mother also admitted that she and King "locked the child in a dog kennel on multiple occasions until the child fell asleep crying."

A second child in the home, according to the warrant, told the mother that "King stomped the child's arm the day they took the child to the hospital for a broken arm."

The warrant details that the mother admitted to "hitting the second child in the face, mouth, and back with her hand," which left bruises on the child. As a result, the mother kept the child "out of school for three days to hide the bruising," according to the warrant.

The warrant states that the mother also admitted that she and King choked the second child.