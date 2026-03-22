Citation: Woman arrested on DUI charges after allegedly driving vehicle into downtown Lexington crowd

DOWNTOWN LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman was arrested early Sunday morning by police after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a group of people while intoxicated, injuring four.

A citation filed by the Lexington Police Department reveals that 20-year-old Kaydence A. Carpenter was arrested at 2:20 a.m. on the corner of Short Street and Mill Street in downtown Lexington.

Fayette County Detention Center Kaydence Carpenter mugshot

The citation states that while working on the corner of Short Street and Mill Street, Lexington officers observed a disorder occurring in a parking lot. As officers approached, they noticed Carpenter "was seen driving with extreme indifference to the value of human life," as she drove her vehicle over a curb into a group of pedestrians, injuring four.

According to the citation, the injuries to the pedestrians had the possibility of being life-threatening.

The citation then states that Carpenter continued driving down Short Street, allegedly driving the wrong way on the road. Officers then stopped the vehicle and detained Carpenter. The citation details that Carpenter allegedly showed signs of being intoxicated.

"She exhibited blood shot watery eyes, slurred speech, a variety of emotional effects, and the odor of alcoholic beverage radiated from her person," the citation states.

Lexington officers searched Carpenter, locating a fake ID and her valid driver's license. After Carpenter was arrested, she was transported to the Fayette County Detention Center, where she participated in a standardized field sobriety test. Officers stated that Carpenter allegedly shows signs of intoxication, and found her to be under the age of 21-years-old, according to the citation.

Carpenter has been charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, five counts of assault in the second degree, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and licensee allowing a person under the age of 21-years-old on premises where alcohol is sold.

In a Facebook video shared with LEX 18, Carpenter is allegedly filmed committing the crime, which can be viewed below.