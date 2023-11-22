Citation: Woman bound in Frankfort home frees herself, man arrested

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly handcuffed a woman to a door latch because she said she was going to leave him.

According to 52-year-old James Davidson's arrest citation, deputies were called to Locust Lane, where the woman involved was located at a neighbor's home. The citation says she had handcuffs attached to her right wrist.

She told deputies that Davidson handcuffed her to a door latch and started to poke her with his fingers in the chest, according to the citation. The woman also said he roughly put his hand around her neck, but it did not impact her breathing.

The woman says while being bound inside her home, Davidson walked out of the home, and at that point, she picked up a knife lying nearby and used it to cut into the wall to free herself. She was able to climb out a bedroom window and go to her neighbor's home to call for help, according to the citation.

According to the citation, the woman also had bruising on her chest and face, as well as a large knot on the left side of her head near her eye. She said she sustained those injuries a couple of days prior when he came into the bathroom and pushed her down in the shower. She told deputies that she believed her ribs were broken from being shoved down as well.

Davidson later admitted to a deputy that he handcuffed her because she had packed her bags and was going to leave him. He's charged with assault (4th degree) and unlawful imprisonment (2nd degree) and is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.